Sally’s Cat Fund
Though expenses have gone up this past year — bags of cat food have increased by 50% — Sally’s Cat Fund was able to fix 150 cats and kittens, as well as socialize 58 adoptable kittens as pets. “That’s 208 cats from the Gorge that, thanks to spay/neuter, will no longer contribute to cat overpopulation and will have much better lives,” said a press release. “We also donated cat food on a regular basis to local cat caregivers feeding 11 colonies of fixed, free-roaming cats.”
Sally’s Cat Fund relies exclusively on donations and the occasional grant to finance this community service. Tax deductible donations in any amount may be sent to Sally’s Cat Fund, PO Box 91, Odell, OR 97044 or online via credit card at sallyscatfund.org/donate.html. For more info, visit www.sallyscatfund.org or email sallyscatfund@yahoo.com.
Rogue Detection Team
Diana Beterbide’s annual Dog Concert — a benefit for the Rogue Detection Team (roguedogs.org) — takes place at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
Yes, dogs are welcome.
The concert will feature Beterbide, Dawn Rankin, Rebecca Gooch, Walter Faison, Amorin Moore, Pavlik Zavadsky, Noah Marcroft and the Riverside Choir.
Tickets will be available at the door: Adults $20 and children $5.
