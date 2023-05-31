HOOD RIVER — Four Hood River Soaring youth members recently received aviation scholarships.
The majority of the scholarships were awarded by the Soaring Society of America, a nonprofit organization that supports the education and training of young people interested in developing aviation skills by learning to fly gliders.
The recipients of the scholarships are:
• Jonathan Hart: $10,000 Kolstad Award College Scholarship, $1,500 Campbell CFI-G Scholarship
• Isabel Ulland: $2,000 Purduski Training Scholarship
• Henry Mason: $750 Discover Soaring Scholarship
• Christian Crespell: $10,000 AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) Scholarship, $2,000 SSA Flight Training Scholarship
The recipients were selected based on their achievements, service, and desire for academic and career progress. They will use the scholarships to help pay for flight training and other expenses related to their education.
“One of the biggest barriers on a young person’s journey in aviation is the financial commitment required for training,” said Ty Sibley, president of Hood River Soaring. “We are thrilled to help these up and coming aviators achieve their dreams. Each of these scholarship recipients have already proven themselves as not only capable pilots and excellent students, but great community volunteers as well. I am very proud to be a part of this great organization.”
Hood River Soaring is a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for young people to learn about and experience the joys of flying gliders. The club offers a variety of programs, including flight training, ground school, and social events.
“With aspiring glider pilots as young as 12 years old receiving in-glider flight instruction and soloing at age 14, we now have 16-year-old youth members licensed to carry passengers and preparing to become instructors at age 18 so they can continue to pass along to others what they have gained in flying gliders,” said Brian Hart, youth director of Hood River Soaring. “Youth members through age 25 are finding that these scholarship programs help provide the means to a complete aviation experience that builds skill, confidence, and character for life.”
Hood River Soaring is grateful to the Soaring Society of America for its support. The scholarships will help ensure that the club can continue to provide opportunities for young people to learn about and experience the joys of flying.
