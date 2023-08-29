HOOD RIVER — Visit Hood River (VHR) hosts the last night of the 2023 Summer First Friday Series Sept. 1 on Oak Street from 5-8 p.m. This month’s theme is “Art Walk,” and will feature the work of local artists with booths and an art show lining downtown Hood River on Oak and Third Streets.
There will be arts and craft vendors, live music and businesses will keep their doors open late to welcome locals and visitors alike to enjoy the beauty of Hood River.
“The first three events we had this summer were amazing and very well attended,” VHR CEO Katie Kadlub said. “We look forward to September’s Art Walk, which will really bring First Friday back to its roots. The original Summer First Friday events were created to showcase the artists and talents of the Gorge area.”
The Fish Food Bank will be collecting donations at the Visit Hood River booth on Second and Oak. Those who want to help are asked to bring non-perishable food items or consider a monetary donation to FISH.
Columbia Center for the Arts will be open late for First Friday. Inside the main gallery is a show by Karen Watson, and in the lobby is local art featuring the works of Sally Bills Bailey. “Stop by for a glass of wine and meet up with old friends while you enjoy their beautiful art and have an opportunity to speak with Karen and Sally,” said a CCA press release.
Oak Street between First and Sixth Streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., as will Third Street from Oak to Cascade.
