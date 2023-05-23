HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Library and Waucoma Bookstore will host a book reading on Saturday, May 27 with Linda Meanus, Warm Springs Tribal Elder. The event will begin at 2 p.m.
Meanus is the author of “My Name is LaMoosh,”her life story. She grew up with her grandma Flora Thompson and grandpa Chief Tommy Thompson near Celilo Falls, a mighty fishery on the Columbia that was flooded in 1957 by the construction of The Dalles Dam.
“Linda persevered through this historic trauma and life’s challenges to teach young people about the Indigenous ways of the Columbia River,” said a press release. “Intended for young readers to learn more about Native American history through a first-hand account, the book is also a reminder that Indigenous people continue to maintain a cultural connection to the land and river that gave them their identity.”
“My Name is LaMoosh” includes fact boxes that provide historical, cultural, and environmental context for Meanus’ personal story.
“Hundreds of books exist about Lewis and Clark and their journey of ‘discovery.’ This book balances our understanding of American history with the long-neglected voices of Indigenous people, said a press release. Meanus’ story is not just about historic trauma but also about resilience, perseverance, and reciprocity,” said a press release.
Meanus (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs) is an educator; she shares her knowledge on traditional Indian foods at events across the American West, from elementary schools to the National Indian Child Welfare Association. This is her first book.
