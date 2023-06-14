HR Elks students of the month

Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 held its Student of the Month dessert banquet on May 24 in the lodge’s ballroom, where all monthly winners were honored and celebrated. Five final winners were announced at the event, and each received an award. From left to right, they are: Lucas Elliott (third), Araceli Lopez Ayala (second), Hailey Stuben (first), Elise Davis (third) and Allison Doss (third). 

 Contributed photo
HR Elks students of the month

First place award winner Hailey Stuben shakes George Johnson's hand. Johnson and Bob (Doc) Wymore began the Students of the Month program in 1998; this is its 25th anniversary.
HR Elks students of the month

Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 held its Student of the Month dessert banquet on May 24 in the lodge’s ballroom, where all monthly winners were honored and celebrated. 