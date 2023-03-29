HOOD RIVER — Three Hood River Valley High School students took first, second and third places in the annual Hood River County Reads poster contest. Winners were unveiled at the March 4 kick-off event. Students were tasked with creating covers for this year’s book, “rough house” by local author Tina Ontiveros. Magnolia Clermont took first, Rivers Rice second, and Matt Trickey third.
Clermont and Trickey are in Carol Birdsell’s drawing class, and Rice in Shawn Meyle’s graphic design class.
Honorable mentions went to Hood River Middle School students Evolet Olvio and Mia Armendariz.
