HOOD RIVER — Do you want to learn more about local government and how to get involved?
The City of Hood River will launch its first ever Civics Academy: Hood River 101. This course is designed to help remove barriers between the city and the public, so community members not only understand how municipal government works, but also feel empowered to make a difference in our community. Maybe you’ll even be inspired to serve on one of our boards or committees. This is also an opportunity for the City of Hood River to hear from you, learn what you’re interested in, and address concerns.
This free, six-week course will cover all the city’s departments and provide an introduction into the role of local government.
The in-person, interactive classes will take place Tuesday evenings Sept. 26 through Nov. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at various locations, with refreshments provided. Childcare and travel stipends are available upon request. Graduation will occur during our City Council Meeting on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. To graduate, participants may only miss one session, unless arrangements are made for special circumstances.
Sign up at cityofhoodriver.gov. Applications are in English and Spanish.
