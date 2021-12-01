HR History Museum hosts open house
The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River, is again inviting the community to its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Admission and refreshments are free, with donations accepted. Enjoy music from Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Holiday Brass ensemble at 1:15 p.m. and Harmony of the Gorge Chorus at 2 p.m. The current exhibit: “Cheers! From Teetotalers to Tasting Rooms,” will also be open and explores the history of beer in Hood River County.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours prior to event is required for all attendees, including children.* Masks are required, as well as physical distancing. For more information, visit www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or call 541-386-6772.
*Children who are ineligible to receive the vaccine based on their age are required to show proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours prior to the event; a rapid test such as BinaxNOW is acceptable.
The Cascade Locks Christmas Block Party and Light Display happens Saturday, Dec. 4. Starting at 11 a.m., businesses will be offering special promotions and activities for families. Fun includes craft stations, drawings for prizes, food specials and shopping discounts. Then at 5:30 p.m., enjoy the free Cocoa and Cookies Drive Thru and Light Display countdown at Cascade Locks School, featuring live music and special appearance by Santa Claus. Tune into 91.1FM on your radio on the day of the event for details and music. More information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/435130218203315.
Music at Valley Christian
All are invited to Hood River Valley Christian Church’s worship service on Sunday, Dec. 5, featuring music by Hood River String Quartet: Violinists Chari Harrington and Melissa Arndt, Nick Eby, viola, and cellist Michelle Edwards. Selections will include Bach’s “Menuetto”, “Molto Lento” by Anton Rubinstein, Handel’s “Passacaile” and “The First Noel” arranged by Alfred Pochon.
“We so appreciate these and other wonderful local musicians, who so generously share their musical gifts with us,” said )astor Alicia Speidel. “They truly bless our church family, and the invitation is open to all to enjoy the beautiful Advent music of the Hood River String Quartet.”
Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. In accordance with COVID-19 protocol, shoppers are required to wear masks.
Nativities in the Gorge this weekend
The 19th annual Nativities in the Gorge community nativity display will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stevenson. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. There will also be a hands-on children’s area and musical performances by local artists. The event is part of the Christmas in the Gorge event held throughout Stevenson, which includes a tree lighting on the courthouse lawn and parade on Dec. 3 and town-wide events Dec. 4-5. For more information, visit facebook.com/ChristmasInTheGorge.
St. Mark’s bazaar
The annual Holiday Bazaar of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church has returned for the 2021 season. Stop by the church at the corner of 11th and Eugene streets on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds go to support the church’s outreach programs in the community.
