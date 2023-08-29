HOOD RIVER — On Tuesday afternoon, a helicopter from JL Aviation made a precautionary landing on the soccer fields behind Horizon Christian School. The pilot, Mike Nowak, was doing survey work around the area when a maintenance light forced a premature grounding.
"It wasn't an emergency, we we call it a precautionary landing," Nowak said. "In our case we had a maintenance thing that we're just not sure about. So out of an abundance of caution, we landed, and we call our maintenance foreman."
He said that because they weren't sure what the problem was and due to procedures put in place, they did not want to try and push the aircraft past its limits. He said the open fields were a better option than the Ken Jernseted Airfield.
According to Nowak, as long as they weren't endangering anybody on the ground they have the right to land in order to prioritize safety.
JL Aviation has worked with the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Government doing firefighting, charter, shipments, geology and aerial surveying. They have been in operation since 1996
