HOOD RIVER — What does it mean to have a heart of gold? For the 2023 honorees, it means a life focused on helping improve lives in our community.
At Providence Hood River Foundation’s annual Hearts of Gold celebration, two health professionals and one community volunteer will be honored in recognition of their golden hearts.
Each year, many names are submitted to honor special people in our community and the Foundation always has a tough time choosing the winners. This year’s recipients include Dr. Orlando Acosta, Dr. Connie Serra and Terri Vann.
Acosta is a true advocate for patients. Being both bilingual and bicultural, Acosta cares for some of the most vulnerable patients and families in our community. A residency at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif., gave Acosta experience in caring for migrant farm workers, inspiring him to become a family physician who provides obstetric care. Since arriving in Hood River 23 years ago, he has delivered hundreds of babies and serves as an on-call specialist in cesarean birth. Acosta loves the Hood River region. When not caring for patients or teaching medical residents, he spends time with his wife and their three daughters, challenges himself on mountain bike and ski trails, and plays bass guitar with local groups. Acosta says the close relationships he develops with the people he cares for is what fuels his passion to serve in a rural community.
A self-described “hippie” in high school in Painesville, Ohio, Serra found her focus during college, becoming president of the Future Physicians Club at the University of Akron. While in medical school at The Ohio State University, she participated in a summer program involving migrant health care and discovered her life’s calling to rural family medicine. Since moving to the Gorge with her son in 2001, Serra has been devoted to family medicine and obstetrics care. She has served at One Community Health (formerly La Clinica del Carino) for 22 years. She also is associate program director of the Providence Hood River Family Medicine Residency program and a faculty member and advisor to residents. When COVID-19 broke out, Serra mobilized teams of medical assistants, doctors and staff to provide testing, triage and mass vaccination clinics in the local fight against the disease.
Vann’s 36-year career in education has covered all the bases — 18 years of teaching, 12 years as a vice-principal or principal, and six years as director of Instruction and Special Programs. Since retiring in 2012, Vann fills her time with volunteer work. Vann has served numerous local organizations, including United Way, Babe Ruth baseball, Hood River Valley Adult Center, Rotary, Four Rivers Early Learning HUB, FISH Food Bank and more. She has held many leadership positions and leads with ease. Vann started volunteering for Providence in 1999, serving as an advocate for Hood River. She joined the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees in 2022 and will serve as president this year. Vann and her husband, John, have three children and nine grandchildren in Portland. When not engaged in volunteer work, they love to travel and spend time with their grandchildren.
An evening to honor Acosta, Serra and Vann is planned at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. The Hearts of Gold celebration is open to the public and has a long-standing tradition of being one of Hood River’s best events.
A limited number of tickets are available at $100 each and sponsorships are available. Call 541-387-6242 to purchase tickets. All proceeds from the evening benefit the rural-focused family medicine residency program at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
