THE DALLES — It’s Hatch Week at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive.
During Oregon’s spring break, the museum is hosting daily activities between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with free admission for those 16 and under.
In addition, daily raptor programs will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, March 22, “Build a Bird” with the museum’s raptor educators in the Explorer Room, and learn about local builds with this craft.
On Thursday, March 23, nature walks on the museum trail led by Forest Service rangers will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meet at the museum entrance to participate.
And on Friday, March 24, artists and authors will be located in the River Gallery for a demonstration day. Learn about the artists featured in the museum store; work will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit gorgediscovery.org.
Daily raptor programs resume
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s Raptor Program is the only place in the Gorge where you can meet and learn about live birds of prey. All five of its raptors are non-releasable due to injuries they sustained in the wild.
“We have given them a forever home here with us where they have become educational ambassadors for their species and help us teach the public about raptors during educational presentations,” said a press release.
Learn about raptors, including falcons, hawks, owls, and eagles up-close, presented by the museum’s raptor program’s staff. “Adults and children of all ages will enjoy learning about the unique attributes of each fascinating raptor species,” said a press release. “Presentations address the challenges of declining habitat, the hazards of toxic chemicals, and the role humans have played in both endangering and protecting these majestic ambassadors from the wild.”
Summer presentations began March 20 and are held daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. until the end of October. Times can vary slightly; call ahead to confirm the day’s schedule at 541-296-8600 ext. 201. Private raptor presentations can be scheduled on or off site, whether it’s a group of two, school group, wedding, work meeting or other occasion; call the number above for more information.
The Discovery Center’s Raptor Project receives funds solely from donations, program fees, and grant support, all of which go directly to the care and maintenance of the raptors.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 general, $8 seniors, $5 ages 6-16, free for those 5 and under, and $6.50 for scheduled groups of 10 or more.
Commented