SALEM — Guided First Day Hikes led by rangers and volunteers are set for 20 Oregon State Parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.
In the Columbia River Gorge, two guided hikes will be offered:
- Deschutes River State Recreation Area: 11 a.m., meet at the Oregon Trail Kiosk. Follow link below to register.
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail: 10 a.m., meet at the Mark O. Hatfield East Trailhead on Rock Creek Road, Mosier. Bring your snowshoes or x-country skis if there’s snow.
Hikes are free and the $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.
“A guided hike is great way to kick off 2023 in the outdoors and begin a new tradition or continue a longstanding family tradition,” said Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “As our centennial year comes to a close, we’re excited to begin the next 100 years of Oregon State Parks and continue to offer year-round recreation.”
Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes website (stateparks.oregon.gov; scroll to “First Day Hikes 2023”) to see the list of parks hosting hikes as well as the start times and meetup locations. Additional hike information is also available including terrain and hike distance via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration.
Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife.
Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook.
First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
