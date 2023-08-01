THE DALLES — After two unmusical years of COVID-19, one canceled concert, and some of the best conducting experiences he said he’s ever had, Danny Schneider is retiring from the Gorge Winds Concert Band.
The band he leaves behind is a growing group, in spite of those two pandemic years, he said.
Schneider’s pandemic-era experience with the band he called “all kinds of people doing all kinds of things” began in early 2020. Schneider moved to Goldendale in 2015 and took a teaching job. Gorge Winds had an opening, and he played French horn there for several years.
Then in 2019, Larry Loop announced his retirement from conducting the Gorge Winds, and a couple of committee members asked Schneider if he’d take the job.
“It was something I’d thought about ... but didn’t realize it was going to happen so soon,” he said. “But they asked me to do it. So, I just kind of jumped in and got hired.”
He was just in time for COVID-19. Rehearsals shut down. The band wouldn’t perform again for two years.
The nonprofit’s board approached COVID-19 rehearsals with caution.
“We followed all the guidelines,” Schneider said. “We didn’t want anyone to feel obligated or unsafe.”
Many of the band members are at risk because of their age, he noted. “It was challenging ... but there wasn’t really a choice. We all knew that we wanted to make music,” he said.
The board would meet periodically, get a temperature check, and talk things over.
“We’d update ourselves with COVID regulations, and then make decisions from there,” Schneider said. “It helped that I was employed as a music teacher in Goldendale.” He became familiar with all kinds of regulations. “We didn’t want to come back early and get people sick.”
When rehearsals started again in October 2021, “some were still worried and the band started small,” Schneider recalled. But participation has grown since then, and he hoped will keep growing.
First, Gorge Winds rehearsed a 2021 Christmas concert. But bad luck struck again. So much snow dropped on the Gorge, the band had to cancel.
So the initial performance after the COVID-19 interruption was the 2022 spring concert, which Schneider called “one of the most fun times I’ve had as a conductor, in any capacity.”
After all that pandemic, just performing was a thrill. “It was the spirit of coming back and being in the church again ... to just do what we love and to be able to perform for people. That felt that felt really great,” Schneider said. The concert included one of his personal favorite pieces, “An American Elegy” by Frank Ticheli.
But he also enjoyed the 2022 Halloween concert at the Granada, which the band played in full costume. “That was pretty fun too!”
Schneider’s work involves studying every nuance of his chosen songs. “My main job is to know music inside and out, so ... I can guide the band making the best musical choices they know how,” he said.
He needed an eye for detail: “How long some notes are played, how loudly they are played ... All the little details that sometimes the audience doesn’t notice, even though they experience all of it.
“It’s also my job to ... look at the huge, vast array of music that’s out there and then decide what is appropriate for us to play skill-wise, what’s appropriate as far as a theme ... certain musical elements in the music that would be fun to work on as a group?”
Gorge Winds is diverse in community members of different occupations, ages, and skill levels, drawn from The Dalles, White Salmon, Hood River, Mosier and Goldendale. “Some who have been playing the instrument longer than I’ve been alive,” Schneider said. “It represents the community.”
Then Schneider had to guide his chosen music through rehearsal and performance.
“I always enjoy the various churches and concert venues in The Dalles,” he added, noting he worked with great, accommodating people. Schneider has conducted concerts in several churches, the Granada theater, and in city parks.
The band’s open-air concert in The Dalles City Park this Fourth of July, conducted under the blazing sun, was Schneider’s last with the Gorge Winds. He’s just resigned his job in Goldendale to head for Billings, Mont. The board is still in the process of selecting and hiring a new conductor.
Schneider’s ready for a change, he said, but whatever happens, he wants to stay involved in community music on some level “outside the school level.”
Schneider also says the Gorge Winds Concert Band is always looking for interested players. There is small audition, he admits, to test applicants’ skill level: “You just show up and play with a couple of rehearsals ... We really do try to open it to everyone.”
Weekly rehearsals will restart in September. More information can be found online at www.gorgewindsband.org, or on Facebook atfacebook.com/people/Gorge-Winds-Concert-Band/100024664698254/.
