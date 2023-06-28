Gorge Translink providers Columbia Area Transit (CAT) and The Link are getting ready for summer with changes to service that include expansions, adjustments and the addition of new services to better meet the needs of the community.
CAT’s Columbia Gorge Express increased its service to Portland from Hood River on June 7. There will now be 10 trips a day, seven days a week. It can serve as an easy way to get to and from the airport, though a quick transfer is required at Gateway Transit center to TriMet services to get to the airport. Columbia Gorge Express is also convenient for trips to Multnomah Falls, as a timed use permit is automatically included with fare and no reservations are needed when arriving by transit.
CAT is also adding a summer weekend White Salmon service, which starts July 1. With six trips per day between Hood River, Bingen and White Salmon on weekends and holidays, the summer service will go through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Combined with the regular weekday service, operated by Mt. Adam’s Transportation Service, there will be transit to and from White Salmon/Bingen every day of the week.
Starting July 1, The Link will be taking over operations for The Dalles Hood River Connect, the service between Hood River, Mosier and The Dalles. Additionally, The Link will begin offering Dial-a-Ride services on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting July 1. Call 24 hours in advance to book a trip, priced at $2. The GOrge Pass is not valid for Dial-a-Ride.
Service hours will be changing to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Office hours will remain the same. For more details visit mcedd.org/LINK.
Frequent riders are encouraged to consider the GOrge Pass, which offers unlimited travel on the Columbia Gorge Express at $40 per adult and $20 for children under 17. All buses include bike racks. Visit www.gorgepass.com/bikes for a list of rides available from the different transit stops in the Gorge. The website also features trip ideas including hiking trails, waterfronts, restaurants and ice cream that you can find in each of the towns of the Gorge.
For comments, questions or concerns please call 541-386-4202 or email info@ridecatbus.org.
Commented