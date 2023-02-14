THE DALLES — The annual Gorge Tourism Summit returns in-person Feb. 23 after a three year pause. The summit is a day-long event bringing together people working with visitors in any way to discuss the latest changes, long-term vision, and ideas for tourism in the region. The gathering will take place at The Dalles Discovery Center on Feb. 23, starting at 8 a.m.
Topics include Gorge local food, outdoor recreation and the threat of over-tourism, transit wins, welcomability, and “Culture, Culture, Culture.”
“The morning will be focused on a deep dive into local food with chances to connect and learn from each other to support restaurants, farms, and the many beverages in the Columbia River Gorge,” said a press release. “Following a Native American lunch, the afternoon will offer updates on new projects, panels of experts, and even more chances to connect with people.”
Expected guest speakers include Disabled Hikers, State of Washington Tourism, and the CEO of Travel Oregon, Todd Davidson.
On the evening of Feb. 22, there is also a bus tour along the East Gorge Food Trail with stops at the Balch Hotel, Terra de Lobos winery and Bargeway Pub. Pick up and drop-offs available from the Discovery Center, Cousins Country Inn and Balch Hotel.
Visit columbiagorgetourismalliance.org for more information and to register for either event.
The event is organized by the Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance, a network focused on addressing the negative impacts of tourism to enhance our communities and protect the region.
