Thanks to the Gorge community for their support of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide preparation sites throughout the area. Overall, Gorge Tax-Aide filed nearly 700 tax returns in Hood River, The Dalles, White Salmon and Tygh Valley. We anticipate the same preparation sites next year. Here are the preliminary numbers from 2022 Tax Year filings:
- AARP Tax-Aide White Salmon: More than 90 returns filed
- Hood River Columbia Gorge Community College: More than 90 returns filed
- Hood River Valley Adult Center: More than 140 returns filed
- Mid-Columbia Senior Center: More than 330 returns filed
- Tygh Valley: More than 20 returns filed
Thank you to the above tax preparation sites partners and to AARP Foundation and the IRS for their support of Tax-Aide.
Each site had five to six volunteers per week, so every new volunteer can help serve more individuals. No prior knowledge is required, and the time commitment is roughly 4-5 hours a week from early January to mid-April.
All training and materials are free to volunteers and the pleasures of helping individuals with their tax issues are immense.
We have preparation sites all over the Gorge at multiple times and days. If you have any questions, or want to be invited to the volunteer information session in October, email your contact information to gorgetaxaide@cgcc.edu.
Commented