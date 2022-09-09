A dominant first half propelled host Hood River Valley to a 38-12 football victory Friday over Gorge rival The Dalles at Henderson Stadium.
Hood River (1-1) scored on four of five first-half possessions to take a commanding 30-0 lead. The Dalles (1-1) fumbled twice in the second quarter and both miscues led to HRV touchdowns. The second fumble came late in the first half and HRV running back Shaw Burns scored on a 29-yard run two plays later – his second TD of the game - to give the Eagles their 30-point lead at the break. Hood River outgained The Dalles 238 yards to 94 before intermission.
Burns capitalized on HRV’s decisive advantage along the line to rush for 180 yards on 13 carries in the first half. The senior finished with 257 of his team’s 317 rushing yards on 19 carries. Teammates Ethan Rivera added an efficient 60 yards on six carries and a touchdown.
The Dalles got on the scoreboard after an 11-play, 72-yard, third-period drive. Andre Niko got around the edge of the HRV defense on the left side from four yards out to pull his team within 30-6. Hood River answered on its next possession, as Davis Parr – making his first varsity start at quarterback – connected with fellow sophomore Toby Stintzi on a seven-yard TD pass.
