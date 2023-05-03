Registration for the annual Gorge Ride, a fundraising event for the Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway, is open through www.gorgeride.eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.GorgeRide.com. Space is limited so register soon!
Bicyclists will again ride on the Historic Columbia River Highway from the Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles to the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail in Mosier and continue on to the Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead east of Hood River and return. This 38.5-mile trip includes the vista at Rowena Crest, travel through the Mosier Twin Tunnels and a rest stop (twice) at the historic Mayerdale Estate.
Photos and information about previous ride are available at www.hcrh.org/events/2019-gorge-ride/ . And an ODOT video from 2014 is available at www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=10200875445641234 . Several hundred people participated in the 2022 Gorge Ride.
The Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway supports the restoration and reconnection of the historic highway through the Columbia River Gorge. Our Vision is to educate the public about the historic highway, advocate for the restoration and preservation of the existing drivable portions of the historic highway to their 1920s appearance and link drivable portions with pedestrian and bicycle accessible connections, creating a continuous route through the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to The Dalles.
