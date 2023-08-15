Solicitation of high school sports officials has become an annual occurrence for the past decade this time of year.
Most areas of the state have experienced referee shortages that forced high school teams to alter their schedules. Three football games were moved from Friday nights because of an official shortage last fall in the Gorge, according to Robert Jamack, commissioner of the Mid-Columbia Football Officials Association.
Jamack and the Mid-Columbia Football Officials Association is actively recruiting football and other sports officials for the upcoming seasons.
“In general, we’re still hurting,” he said. “Softball was bad. I had nine total umpires for softball.”
The Oregon School Activities Association approved increasing the pay for officials by as much as 20% over the next two years. A varsity football official calling a Class 5A contest will be paid $90 this season and $100 next fall — plus mileage.
People interested in officiated high school sporting events can register through the Oregon School Activities Association. On the OSAA’s website, www.osaa.gov, there is a click-through on an image of a whistle with the text “Become An Official” on the home page. That takes people to the registration page.
Those interested in officiating in the Gorge can put in their zip code and it links them to the area’s sport-specific commissioners, such as Jamack, the football, baseball, and softball commissioner.
“The best way is to go to the OSAA’s website,” Jamack said. “They put in which sport they’re interested in. It’s not a registration, but kind of a signup. It sends out a notification to the commissioner of that sport.”
Jamack said he will reach out to the people who are interested in officiating football and answer questions.
“If someone says, ‘Yeah, I want to do it' … they’ll register under the OSAA and they’ll choose the Mid-Columbia Football Association,” he said.
Football official training begins this month. That training includes watching videos in group meetings. Then first-year football officials have a learn-by-doing training during the Hood River Valley annual Blue-Gold intersquad football scrimmage in late August. The controlled scrimmage enables rookie officials to work alongside veteran referees.
“They get that game feel but in a very controlled environment,” Jamack said. “They’ve got the veteran person there beside them, telling them what to watch for … where to move and what you’re looking for. We don’t just grab a newbie, throw ‘em a shirt and say ‘best of luck to you.’”
This will be Jamack’s 30th year as an official. He has been commissioner of the Gorge football and baseball associations for the past six years.
