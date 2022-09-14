Landon Sanchey, senior at Glenwood High School, is one of 62,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Programs, the school has announced.
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the Grade 10/11 PSAT Test or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and attend school in a rural area or small town, said a press release.
“We’re thrilled that Landon Sanchey has earned this prestigious recognition,” said Glenwood High School Counselor Bridget McLaughlin. “We are very proud of Landon for his achievements in the classroom and on the College Board assessments.
“These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds and rural areas stand out to colleges during admissions. Glenwood School and community congratulates Landon’s hard work and efforts throughout his high school career!”
