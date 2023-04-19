The Gorge Community Foundation will have $17,500 to donate to Gorge nonprofits with the 2023 grant cycle. Applications close May 19.
The 2023 Request for Proposal can be found at gorgecf.org (click the Community Grants tab).
“For nearly two decades, the Gorge Community Foundation has made grants through its donor advised funds and grantmaking programs to strengthen the fabric of Gorge communities,” said a GCF press release. “In 2023, our Community Grants will continue to support our region with a sharpened focus on the most pressing challenges our region is facing today. The purpose of the Community Grants program is to provide charitable funds as the foundation board determines are most needed and not limited to a single focus or exclusively to the interests of a particular constituency.”
Funding decisions and grants will be awarded at the end of June. In the past, grants have ranged from $650 to $4,000. Grant recipients are expected to comply with reporting requirements in order to be eligible for any future grants.
GCF Community Grants program
The program is comprised of the Joan Burchell Fund, the Riddell and Athalie Lage Fund, the Florence E. and Nobi Akiyama Fund, the Gorge Trust Fund and the Kate Leadbetter Mills Fund.
Joan Burchell was born in New York City on April 25, 1923, and grew up in Chappaqua, N.Y. As a young woman, she defied tradition by moving to Venezuela to work as a decorator and furniture designer. She traveled extensively in South and Central America before returning to New York to work for Reader’s Digest until retirement.
Burchell was an avid swimmer and kayaker who traveled and camped alone in Europe. After retirement, she traveled the country looking for a retirement home. The fact that she chose the community of Mt. Hood in the Columbia River Gorge attests to her good judgment. She lived there for 20 years.
Burchell loved the community, and the community loved her. She was self-educated, mechanically clever, and artistic. Her spirit, humor, independence, and interest in all things endeared her to many people. Burchell passed away peacefully, with friends at her side, on Dec. 14, 2008.
Riddell and Athalie Lage were married in the Pine Grove Church in 1935 and raised three children in Hood River. Riddell, the son of 19 th century Oregon pioneers, ran and modernized his family’s farm, Lage Orchards Inc., which earned the Century Farm designation for 100 years of ownership by a single family. He passed away in 1975, and Athalie was 103 at the time of her passing in 2020. Both were lifelong residents of Hood River and active in the community through business, youth and social activities. Their legacy fund commemorates their dedication to their community through service and philanthropy.
Kate Leadbetter Mills was a fearless and untiring champion of Oregon’s natural beauty — most especially the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley. Born on Sept. 22, 1932, in Portland and educated at Catlin Gabel School and Stanford University, she and her husband Jack raised four sons and moved to the upper Hood River Valley in the mid-1970s, where in addition to family, they added seven horses, a burro, Bantam chickens, Muscovy ducks, barn cats and a dog to their household.
Upon moving to the Gorge, Mills became active in her new community, helping found the Columbia Center for the Arts and start recycling programs in Hood River. She was a founding member of the Hood River Valley Residents Committee and Friends of Timberline. She recruited friends, raised money, wrote letters and lobbied to help enact the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Act. She served on boards of the Gorge Community Foundation, Thrive Hood River (formerly the Hood River Valley Residents Committee), the High Desert Museum, Maryhill Museum of Art, and the Hood River Classic Horse Show.
Nobi and Florence Akiyama: Nobi was born in Hood River on May 20, 1922, to Tomeshichi and Itsu Ono Akiyama, the third of five children, and graduated from Hood River High School in 1941. When he got out of the army he went to work in the asparagus fields his Dad had planted before the war. Then he went to mechanics school for two years and from there was hired by Knoll Motors, the Chrysler-Dodge dealership in Hood River.
In 1955, a local service station proprietor named Don Stone asked Akiyama to buy in to the business and become the mechanic. He was an excellent mechanic, good problem solver, and meticulous about never replacing any part unless absolutely necessary. In 1957 Akiyama bought out Stone’s share and it became Nobi’s, Atlantic Oil Company. Florence Akiyama became his partner in 1964. In 1976, the two purchased the Douglas/Eagle station on Highway 281 two miles south of Hood River.
The Gorge Trust Fund was started by Jack Mills from The Gorge Trust and in conjunction with leaders from the Trust including Will Macht and Doug Crow. The key tenets of The Gorge Trust were to preserve, enhance and conserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Columbia River Gorge. After Mills’ passing in 2011, the assets of the trust passed to the Gorge Community Foundation and became part of its general fund, available to support regional organizations and causes.
•••
Founded in 2001, the Gorge Community Foundation’s assets total more than $8 million and the foundation manages nearly 50 designated funds and 30 donor advised funds. The foundation made grants of more than $400,000 and scholarships totaling over $200,000 in 2021. The foundation is managed by a nine-member board of directors led by Board President Gil Sharp that includes representation from Gorge communities on both sides of the river. More information is available at www.gorgecf.org.
