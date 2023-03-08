WHITE SALMON — The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library will host a spring used book and multimedia sale Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, in the Sprint/Baker Gallery inside the library.
“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the community with great book donations, this promises to be one of the largest and best sales ever,” said a press release.
The sale will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The sale will feature a bag sale on Sunday; fill a bag with books for $3 (bring your own bags).
A pre-sale for members of Friends of the Library will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 5-8 p.m. Annual memberships will be available for purchase at the door, at $5 for students or seniors, $15 for individuals, and $25 for families.
“This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds from the sale support many of the programs offered by the library, including child and adult literacy, STEM activities, arts and crafts, teen programs, the annual White Salmon Was-sail event, and much more,” said a press release.
Current popular fiction and non-fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, reference and self-help books, classic literature, as well as videos and music CDs, and more can be found at the sale. A collection of vintage books and collectibles will also be available.
Used books can be purchased all year long at the Friends of the Library bookstore, located inside the library, during regular library hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
