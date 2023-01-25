Friends of the Columbia Gorge — a Portland-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting, preserving, and stewarding the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area — is now accepting submissions for its eighth annual photo contest, centered on the theme of “Treasures in Hi-Res.” This year’s contest sponsor is Pro Photo Supply of Portland, which has sponsored the contest since 2017.
Friends’ photo contest gives photography enthusiasts, professional and amateur alike, the opportunity to capture the sense of awe and wonder that the Columbia Gorge instills in both its residents and the millions of people who visit the Gorge annually. The contest also provides an opportunity for Friends to partner with the Pacific Northwest photography community to help illustrate the need to protect and ensure that the wonders of the Gorge are preserved for future generations. Nearly 2,500 photos have been entered in the contest since its inception.
The theme of this year’s contest, “Treasures in Hi-Res,” signals the Columbia Gorge’s status as a national scenic treasure, as well as decades of protection efforts by Friends and others that allow photographers to keep coming back to their favorite Gorge vistas year after year, season after season, to improve on their favorite shots — knowing that the views are largely unchanged.
“As a Gorge resident, stepping outside and taking in the scenery is both a constant source of inspiration and a daily reminder of why this place is so special and worthy of protection,” said Vince Ready, a Friends board member and owner of Hood River-based Lasting Light Photography, who has taken part in Friends’ photo contest judging panels since 2017. “Every year, we as judges have the honor of seeing the creative and surprising ways people use their cameras to capture the special moments and places in the Gorge.”
Facts and resources
The contest opened for entries on Dec. 12. The deadline to submit is Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m. All photos must be owned by photographer. The winning photographs will be announced in spring 2023. For description of categories, list of contest rules & photo requirements, and to submit photos, visit gorgefriends.org/photocontest.
Contest categories
This year, Friends will honor winning photos in seven categories:
• Community and Culture
• Scenic Eastern Gorge
• Scenic Western Gorge
• Waterfalls
• Wildflowers
• Wildlife
• Youth Photographer
• Special Prize (non-category) — Camera Phone Photo: Photos taken with a camera that can also be used as a mobile device, will be entered for this special prize in addition to whichever category the photo best fits. The winning photographer will receive a special prize, to be announced.
The grand prize winner will be chosen from all of the submissions and can come from any category.
View winners, honorable mentions, and finalists from Friends’ Seventh Annual Photo Contest at gorgefriends.org/news-events/2021-22-photo-contest-winners.html.
