HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Valley Adult Center is hosting a free workshop on Holistic Solutions For Pain Relief Tuesday, June 6 from 10-11 a.m. The workshop will cover how pain might be alleviated naturally and effectively through a holistic perspective. Participants will learn evidence-based techniques and practices that have been shown by the latest research to be the most successful for lasting, sustainable relief, especially when nothing else seems to be working well enough.
Participants in the free workshop will learn about new research and what it means to treat pain through a mind-body lens. The workshop will cover key information that can help create new options for individuals, including increased personal agency, awareness of common misconceptions and how to address different aspects of pain effectively.
“Attendees will be guided through several helpful techniques, nervous system hacks and other tools for reducing pain,” said a press release. “These practices will address mindset to intentional breathing and simple movements. By learning these techniques and tools participants can gain a deeper understanding of their pain and develop effective strategies for feeling better. Additionally, these practices that work with the nervous system can boost overall well-being, restore confidence in movement and ease stress.”
The workshop will be taught by Molly Jaeger, mind-body coach and holistic pain relief specialist of Move To Nourish. Jaeger is a guild certified practitioner in The Feldenkrais Method and brings more than 10 years of experience in the of pain relief, functional movement and awareness-based practices. Her mission is to empower people in their pain relief journey and help them access more of their natural capacity to heal and thrive. For more information, visit www.movetonourish.com.
