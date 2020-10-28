WHITE SALMON — Skyline Health began offering no-cost flu shots Oct. 1 at its medical clinic in White Salmon, located at 211 Skyline Drive. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for flu vaccinations. To make an appointment, call 509-637-2810.
Patients are asked to call the clinic from their vehicle when arriving on Skyline’s campus. Clinic staff will gather information over the phone and give further instructions. If preferred, a patient can receive the flu shot in the convenience of their vehicle. A mask is required and clothing which enables easy access to the top of the arm (or leg for young children) is encouraged.
The no-cost flu shots are made available through a grant from the Skyline Foundation and will be offered while funds remain available. Insurance will be billed; however, grant funding will be applied to any outstanding balance.
To learn more, call 509-637-2810 or visit myskylinehealth.org/no-cost-flu-clinic.
