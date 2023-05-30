This spring, Klickitat County residents and professionals are invited to attend a five-week Lunch N’ Learn workshop series for Klickitat County residents or those who provide services in the county. Presented by facilitators from The Next Door, Inc., and sponsored by the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) and Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health (SWACH), this free workshop series focuses on the unique needs of communities living in Southwest Washington.
The workshop series, “Communities of Care in Klickitat County,” has been specifically designed to help professionals connect and share resources, tips, and techniques for serving different communities all around the county. Anyone working with youth, parents, caregivers, families, elders, or folks living in rural areas across Klickitat County is welcome to attend one or all five sessions.
This workshop series is also open to Klickitat County residents who would like to share their experiences — for better or for worse — when accessing resources in rural communities, like food or transportation.
Weekly discussions will explore topics such as:
• What “Communities of Care” looks like in practice
• Building relationships and finding resources in rural communities
• Understanding how the needs of various communities across Klickitat County are different
• How we can help our neighbors connect to the tools and resources we need in our communities
Space is limited, so if you live or work in Klickitat County and would like to attend one or more sessions, advanced registration is suggested.
To sign up, contact Eve Elderwell at evee@nextdoorinc.org or 808-769-8061, and Carolyn Rhett at kma7280@outlook.com for more information.
Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on five consecutive Wednesdays, May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21, and June 28 at the White Salmon Grange on 1085 N. Main Ave. in White Salmon. Lunch will be provided.
