May is National Foster Care Month, a time to acknowledge and appreciate the work of families, parents, and staff who provide love, support, safety, and stability to youth in foster care. On May 23, The Next Door Inc. hosted an event to honor these individuals who open their hearts and their homes to youth in our Therapeutic Foster Care (TFC) program in the Gorge.
The month also provides an opportunity to shine a light on the foster care system and aims to raise awareness for the emotional, behavioral, and/or medical needs of children and teens. Most youth in our TFC pro-gram, ages 6-18, have been abused or neglected and function developmentally younger than their biological age. Through trauma-informed care, these youth can heal, grow, and develop with the support of a caring foster parent.
Each year, nearly 400,000 youth are in foster care across the United States. The Next Door Inc., the area’s largest human services nonprofit organization, has more than 40 programs that serve children, families, teens, and more throughout the Gorge. By working together, we can help ensure every child and teen in foster care in our region is given the chance at a happy, healthy life.
For more information about becoming a certified full-time or weekend foster care parent, contact Amy Lindley at amyl@nextdoorinc.org or 541-308-2207.
To learn more about The Next Door Inc., or to donate, visit nextdoorinc.org/donate.
