ROSEBURG — The Board of Directors of The Ford Family Foundation has announced Kara Inae Carlisle will join the foundation as its third president and CEO this fall.
She is preceded by Anne Kubisch, whose tenure spans 10 years, and Norm Smith, who served as the founding president from 1997-2013. Carlisle currently serves as the vice president of programs for the McKnight Foundation in Minneapolis, Minn.
“I am beyond thrilled to join The Ford Family Foundation at this exciting moment in the organization’s journey and in this chapter of our nation’s history,” Carlisle said. “Having spent much of my childhood in a rural community, this work is a homecoming for me. Engaging the strength, creativity, voice and vision of rural communities is essential as we shape a hopeful future for all of us.”
Carlisle brings deep experience in community-based philanthropy, with more than 20 years in the social sector. In her roles both at the McKnight Foundation and previously at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Carlisle’s career trajectory has many touchpoints with the foundation’s key impact areas of family, education and community. She has worked in the fields of children, youth and family development, postsecondary success, community economic development and more.
Anne Kubisch, current president and CEO of The Ford Family Foundation, is set to retire this fall.
“I look forward to becoming a part of the community and building on the proud legacy and ongoing work of the foundation’s staff, Board and partners,” Carlisle said. She and her family will relocate from their home in Minneapolis to Roseburg, where she will serve from the foundation’s headquarters.
