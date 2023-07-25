UNDERWOOD — The panoramic views from the lawns of AniChe Cellars in Underwood will be the backdrop for the 2023 Food For All fundraiser from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
“We are so happy to finally bring back Food For All with our partners at AniChe Cellars after a long break due to the pandemic,” WAGAP Executive Director Leslie Naramore said. “The past three years have had a tremendous impact on our communities.
"Through it all, we never stopped helping the people of Klickitat and Skamania counties ... In 2022, the WAGAP Food Bank Network delivered more than 1 million pounds of food to people in need,” Naramore said. “And the demand for food has continued and is growing. Last year, on average, we helped 715 households per month. This year the demand has risen to nearly 900 households per month.”
To help meet the demand, local businesses and organizations are pitching in to bring back the Food For All fundraiser, which was last held in 2019. An evening of live music, wine and food, will be set against the scene of the Columbia River Gorge, and all proceeds will benefit the WAGAP Food Bank Network.
“We are so excited this year to bring Merideth Kaye Clark to the stage, sponsored by Insitu, Inc.,” said Anaïs Mera, winemaker and operations manager for AniChe Cellars. “She performs an amazing cover of the Joni Mitchell classic album ‘Blue,’ and it will be a wonderful night of entertainment.”
Mera has brought other local wineries into the fundraising efforts, including Willow Wine Cellars, Loop de Loop and Hawkins Cellars.
“We have a strong community network in the Gorge and love working together for such a good cause,” Mera said.
The Food Bank Network is made up of four locations throughout Klickitat and Skamania counties in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat and Stevenson. In September 2022, WAGAP added a Mobile Food Bank, which now serves the rural communities of Mill-A, Wishram, Dallesport, Lyle, Trout Lake, Glenwood, BZ Corner, Roosevelt and Bickleton.
“Everyone is welcome to join us,” Mera said. “We’ve set up a website for the event and have a variety of packages available, ranging from $45 to $120. We will also have a silent auction on hand for folks to bid on their favorite items and further support the cause.”
Mera added that Food For All is an adult event for ages 21 and over, with a capacity of around 200 people. To learn more about the event and ticket packages, go to www.wagapfoodforall.com/summer-concert.
“Insitu has always been a proud supporter of WAGAP and the great work their team does in the community for those in need,” said Kip Miller, Insitu community relations coordinator. "We are excited that Food For All is coming back this year. It is such a fun, wonderful community event with far-reaching benefits.”
Molina Healthcare, Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health (SWACH) and Skyline Health have joined Insitu as sponsors. Other businesses, organizations and individuals wishing to help sponsor the 2023 Food For All summer concert can contact Naramore at leslie@wagap.org or call 509-493-2662 extension 205. Sponsors will be recognized during the event, on the website and on social media.
“Running a successful Community Action Agency takes a lot of local involvement,” Naramore said. “We are so grateful for all of the people who donate, volunteer, and help us spread the word about programs that help people change their lives.”
Donations to the WAGAP Food Bank Network can also be made directly at www.wagap.org/donate.
Commented