Just as snow has started to melt, firewood season has kicked off on Mt. Hood National Forest and will remain open through Nov. 30. Woodcutters are required to obtain a valid personal use permit, available at no cost, before harvesting. Each household may harvest up to six cords annually.
Permits can be acquired in person at any forest office or by submitting a firewood permit application via mail or email. Woodcutters must carry a permit, firewood load tags, firewood map(s), and a current information sheet while harvesting. Firewood harvested for resale purposes requires a commercial firewood permit. More firewood information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/firewood.
Firewood harvesting can help improve forest health. Do your part to ensure that Mount Hood has a sustainable firewood programby following these guidelines:
• Do not fall standing trees, dead or alive.
• Firewood cutting of marked timber or within timber sale boundaries is prohibited.
• Adhere to IFPL restrictions and carry required equipment, including saws equipped with a 0.023-inch or smaller mesh spark arrestor; a long-handled shovel with an 8-inch blade; and a pressurized chemical fire extinguisher 8 ounces or larger.
• Contact a district office for conditions updates and closure information before harvesting.
• If you see questionable harvest practices, notify the local district office.
Commented