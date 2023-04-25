HOOD RIVER — The Hood River County Library Foundation will host its annual Feast of Words Gala and Fundraiser at the Hood River Library on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m.
“After a few years on the shelf, the Library Foundation is excited to be able to invite the community back to the library for this fun event,” said a press release. “Each year, the Library Foundation directs the proceeds of the annual gala to a particular project requested by the Library District and this year the Library Foundation is delighted to support the District’s new Strategic Priority: Make library services accessible to all by reducing barriers to access.”
The goal is to raise $35,000 in total: $25,000 to improve infrastructure at Library District facilities and reduce barriers to access, and $10,000 to support the Bookmobile, to ensure it continues to succeed in making library services more accessible.
The evening will feature appetizers and desserts from Solstice, Celilo, Ixtapa, Boda’s and River Daze, beers from Pfriem and Ferment, and wines by Peter Cushman. There will be fun music by Honey Jays, a happy female duo playing familiar favorites, and a live auction and raffle.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online on the library’s homepage, www.hoodriverlibrary.org, in-person at all three library locations, and the Waucoma Bookstore.
Children under 17 are admitted free with their parents, and there will be activities and games in the basement for the little ones — make it a date night, or just bring the whole family.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.
