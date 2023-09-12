CGN calendar
Photo by Eric Rothermel on Unsplash

Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.

Live Music at Kickstand

1235 State St., Hood River

Sept. 13, 6 p.m. — The Honey Jays perform at Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen, free show

Live Music at The Pines

415 Oak St., Hood River

Sept. 14, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scott Bergeron, free

Sept. 15, 6 p.m. — Amber and the Pale Ales, free

Sept. 17, 3 p.m. — Dan Buller and Jose Maya, free

Live Music at Trout Lake Hall

15 Guler Road, Trout Lake

Sept. 14, 7 p.m. — Fog Holler, free show

Sept. 15, 7 p.m. — Wanderlodge, $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Sept. 16, 7 p.m. — The Stubborn Lovers, $12 in advance, $15 day of shows

Live Music at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

Sept. 15, 6 p.m. — Shook Twins with Chris Couch, $25 in advance, $30 day of

Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s

130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson

Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Tim Mayer, Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free

Music for MOCO

904 Second Ave., Mosier

Sept. 17, 4-10 p.m. — Celebrate Mosier Company with performances by several local artists, free event