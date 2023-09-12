Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Live Music at Kickstand
1235 State St., Hood River
Sept. 13, 6 p.m. — The Honey Jays perform at Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen, free show
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
Sept. 14, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scott Bergeron, free
Sept. 15, 6 p.m. — Amber and the Pale Ales, free
Sept. 17, 3 p.m. — Dan Buller and Jose Maya, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Sept. 14, 7 p.m. — Fog Holler, free show
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. — Wanderlodge, $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Sept. 16, 7 p.m. — The Stubborn Lovers, $12 in advance, $15 day of shows
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Sept. 15, 6 p.m. — Shook Twins with Chris Couch, $25 in advance, $30 day of
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. — Tim Mayer, Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free
Music for MOCO
904 Second Ave., Mosier
Sept. 17, 4-10 p.m. — Celebrate Mosier Company with performances by several local artists, free event
