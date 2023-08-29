CGN calendar
Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.

Sunset Live Music Series

601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks

Aug. 30, 6 p.m. — JT Wise Band at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show

Live Music at The Pines

415 Oak St., Hood River

Aug. 31, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scot Bergeron, free show

All Jazz Considered

301 Country Club Rd., Hood River

Aug. 31, 5 p.m. — Mike Grodner, Mike Turley and Dave Henehan, free

Live Music at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m. — Brad Parsons & The Quick Easy Boys with The Hazelnuts, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after

Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m. — Marty O'Reilly, $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series

240 SW First St., Stevenson

Aug. 31, 6 p.m. — Last show of the series, free

Live Music at Trout Lake Hall

15 Guler Road, Trout Lake

Aug. 31, 7 p.m. — Caliko, free show

Sept. 1, 7 p.m. — Megan Diana, $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Sept. 2, 7 p.m. — Fox and Bones, $12 in advance, $15 day of shows

Sept. 3, 7 p.m. — Mama Magnolia, $15 cover

Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble

111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free

Live Music at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. — Red Robe Revival, free show

Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. — Amy Bleu Duo, free show

Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s

130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson

Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. — Andy Lade, Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free