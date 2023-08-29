Entertainment Update is a listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Sunset Live Music Series
601 NW Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks
Aug. 30, 6 p.m. — JT Wise Band at Thunder Island Brewing Company, free show
Live Music at The Pines
415 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 31, 4 p.m. — Happy Hour with Scot Bergeron, free show
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Rd., Hood River
Aug. 31, 5 p.m. — Mike Grodner, Mike Turley and Dave Henehan, free
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m. — Brad Parsons & The Quick Easy Boys with The Hazelnuts, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m. — Marty O'Reilly, $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
Aug. 31, 6 p.m. — Last show of the series, free
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Aug. 31, 7 p.m. — Caliko, free show
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. — Megan Diana, $10 in advance, $12 day of show
Sept. 2, 7 p.m. — Fox and Bones, $12 in advance, $15 day of shows
Sept. 3, 7 p.m. — Mama Magnolia, $15 cover
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock with Scot Bergeron, free
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. — Red Robe Revival, free show
Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. — Amy Bleu Duo, free show
Live Music at Clark and Lewie’s
130 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Saturday, free
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. — Andy Lade, Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, free
