SALEM — The long-anticipated arrival in Oregon this summer of the destructive emerald ash borer sharpens concerns about the impacts to urban forests, wetlands and streams.
Wyatt Williams is the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Invasive Species Specialist. He helped collaborate on the state’s response plan to emerald ash borer (EAB), published in March 2021. And for the past couple years he has been managing a federal grant to try and save the gene pool of the state’s only native ash species ahead of a pest that could wipe it out.
“Since it was first found in the Detroit, Mich., area back in 2002, EAB has become the most destructive and costliest forest pest ever to invade North America,” said Williams. “This little insect (it’s only half an inch long and an eighth of an inch wide) has spread to 35 states and five Canadian provinces, killing up to 99% of their ash trees in some locations. At least five ash species native to the central U.S. have become critically endangered as EAB spreads across the country killing hundreds of millions of urban and wild ash trees.”
Within a decade of EAB’s arrival in an area, most ash trees will be dead or dying. The concern in Oregon is for Oregon ash because of the important ecological role it plays along streams and in wetlands. Oregon ash (Fraxinus latifolia) is a deciduous hardwood tree found most commonly in wetlands and along streams. “It’s an ecologically vital tree as it shades water, keeping it cooler for fish. The roots stabilize streambanks, reducing erosion. And lots of animals, birds and insects eat the seeds and leaves,” Williams explained.
Ash species from the central and eastern United States and Europe are commonly planted as ornamentals in Oregon, said ODF’s Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Program Manager Scott Altenhoff. “The state has been warning communities for years to prepare for this pest and have plans in place for dealing with the loss of ash trees.”
While the beetle doesn’t bite or sting and is otherwise harmless, it has proven deadly in another way. “Research revealed that where the tree canopy was dominated by ash, the rapid removal of all those trees led to higher than expected deaths among residents. So loss of urban trees is harmful to people,” said Altenhoff.
He advises communities to prioritize removal of ash trees that are already in poor health or growing in spaces too small for them.
To report sightings of emerald ash borer make a report online at the Oregon Invasive Species Council hotline, www.oregoninvasivespeciescouncil.org. To view the state’s plan for EAB, visit www.oregoninvasivespeciescouncil.org/eab-1.
