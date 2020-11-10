Klickitat Mile One is a river access site one mile upstream from the confluence of the Klickitat and Columbia Rivers. The area is managed by the US Forest Service. According to the Forest Service, unmanaged recreational use has resulted in user-created roads and trails, pictured below, that are contributing sediment to the river. As part of restoration efforts, the Klickitat Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be planting native vegetation at the site in partnership with the Forest Service.