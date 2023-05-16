HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County continues its Hidden History lecture series on Wednesday, May 17 from 7-8 p.m.
As part of its current exhibition, “Not Just A Footnote,” Executive Director Anna Goodwin will take a closer look into Ella Mae Davidson’s photography and her life in Hood River.
The Hidden History lecture series “delves into the less obvious aspects of historical topics, investigate unexpected stories, and discover the myriad ways that we can learn about the past,” said a museum press release.
The presentation is free; a $10 donation is appreciated.
The museum is located at 300 E Port Marina Drive in Hood River (it’s the bright yellow building). For more info, call 541-386-6772 or email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
The exhibit “Not Just A Footnote” runs through June.
