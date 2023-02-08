A group of enthusiastic, friendly adults recently attended a four-week nutrition class for older adults in Rufus.
Hosted by the Sherman County Senior Center and taught by Oregon State University staff Cindy Brown of the Sherman Extension Office, the two objectives of the “Eat Smart, Live Strong” course were to encourage and motivate participants to eat more fruits and vegetables, and to add more movement to their daily lives. As part of this, the group enjoyed a selection of OSU Food Hero soup recipes for lunch during the course.
This curriculum is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is used across the country for older adult audiences such as at congregate meal sites (like the Sherman County Senior Center), senior activity centers, and community programs. The classes covered topics like reaching your goals step-by-step, dealing with challenges by coming up with solutions, adding more fruits and vegetables to everyday recipes, and smart shopping tips for produce.
The group agreed that it was a great class series, and that it helped participants increase awareness of fruit and vegetable consumption, pay more attention to what they were choosing to eat and how they were choosing to move on a daily basis, and to be more intentional about adding these beneficial activities to their lives.
The next series of free classes, Food Hero for Older Adults, will be held on Mondays beginning Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rufus Community Center/City Hall, and will be followed by lunch.
Additional classes will be held Feb. 13, 20 and 27.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, as each of the four sessions will focus on a type physical activity: Aerobic activity, stretching, balance, and strength building.
Nutrition topics will include discussions of protein, fiber, fat, water, sugar, sodium, and vitamins and minerals important for those 50 and older. Lunch each day will feature OSU Food Hero recipes.
This class will use the OSU Food Hero Monthlies for Older Adults, which can be found online at www.foodhero.org/older-adults.
For questions or to sign up, contact Brown at OSU Sherman County Extension Office at 541-565-3230 or email cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu.
