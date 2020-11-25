Eastern Oregon Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham, along with Sen. Lynn Findley held the 12th of their shared Zoom town hall meetings Nov. 12.
Sen. Lynn Findley
Sen. Findley noted Governor Brown has said that she plans to call the legislature into emergency session between now and Christmas to deal with wild land fire prevention. He also said he had received a lot of questions about how legislators plan to handle the long legislative session scheduled for January.
“We cannot have a legislative session virtually,” he told online listeners. “To have a floor session in either the House or the Senate, you have to be there. To vote, you have to be in the chamber that you represent. You cannot be in the office, you can’t be outside; you have to be in the chamber to vote. That’s constitutionally required, so there will be no virtual floor sessions.”
He added that due to constitutional requirements, the main session will likely start in January, the first Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and run through
June 27.
Rep. Mark Owens
Rep. Mark Owens outlined several subjects he and other legislators plan to bring up during that session, including a commitment to offer courtesies to elected officials. By that, he said he meant “allowing county commissioners and local elected officers who travel to Salem to be given such courtesies to have enough time to address their issues, because they’re addressing them for a lot of constituents.”
Rep. Daniel Bonham
And Rep. Daniel Bonham of The Dalles summed up his priorities this way:
“Balance, balance, balance,” he said. “I just really think that’s the key finding the happy medium between taking COVID-19 very seriously, protecting the vulnerable population, and yet allowing those that can to do as much as possible.”
These town halls have been scheduled every two weeks on Thursday evening. That won’t be the case at the end of this month, because that would fall on Thanksgiving Day.
