Chenowith Rim rock

A large rock broke free from the Eagle's Cave area above west The Dalles Tuesday afternoon, coming to rest just feet from a car in the Chenowith Rim Apartments. No vehicles were damaged. Residents said they could see where the stone broke free from the rim, and the rocks passage left a muddy trail through the parking lot.

