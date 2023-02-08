A large rock broke free from the Eagle Cave area above west The Dalles Tuesday afternoon, coming to rest just feet from a car in the Chenowith Rim Apartments. No vehicles were damaged. Residents said they could see where the stone broke free from the rim, and the rocks passage left a muddy trail through the parking lot.
- COORDINATOR Noxious Weed Control
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- ODOT Resident Engineer
- SKAMANIA COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE
- Hiring School Nurses (RN and LPN) for Stevenson-Carson School District
- OPHTHALMIC TECHNICIAN Oregon Health
- MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN NORCOR
- REGISTERED NURSE NORCOR CORRECTIONS
- CLERICAL ADMIN ASST II
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Shots fired near Cascade Avenue; man taken into custody late Thursday night
- Hood River Sheriff's Office seeks information on armed robber
- Hood River man taken into custody following shots fired, police standoff
- Death notices and service announcements: Feb. 8, 2023
- Traffic signal planned for downtown Hood River intersection
- Gorge Local — In Business: T & T Coffee and Bagels brings friends together
- Obituary: Robert (Bob) Woodside
- Obituary: Kaarin Brown
- Celilo Cancer Center reducing services
- Death notices and service announcements: Feb. 1, 2023
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Eagle Cave rock fall
- ‘Our best’ featured at The Dalles Art Center (photo gallery)
- Police Reports: Feb. 8, 2023
- ‘Hearts of Gold’ honorees focus on serving those most in need
- Nursing simulation lab at CGCC getting an upgrade
- Columbia Gorge Community College initiates president search process
- ‘The best decision I ever made’: Children’s librarian reflects on journey to current position
- Traffic signal planned for downtown Hood River intersection
Commented