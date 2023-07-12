Dutch Bros locations in The Dalles and Hood River will donate $1 from every drink sold to Home at Last Humane Society, an organization dedicated to giving unwanted, stray and injured animals a soft place to land until their owners can pick them up or they find a forever home, on Friday, July 14.
"Dutch Bros works to create a massive difference one cup at a time through partnering with local organizations who are focused on enriching their communities," said a press release.
Dutch Bros is located at 1342 W. Sixth St. in The Dalles and 1629 12th St. in Hood River.
