DUFUR — Fifth grade student Addie Underhill of Dufur School was selected as one of 13 winners in a statewide annual Calendar Art Contest sponsored by Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC). Addie’s artwork was selected among 1,722 entries submitted to the contest showcasing diverse agricultural and natural resource commodities.
This year, artwork featuring Oregon's agriculture and natural resources was submitted by students kindergarten through sixth grade across the state in public, private, charter and homeschool education systems. The entries celebrated Oregon’s diverse agriculture with artwork depicting a wide variety of Oregon’s 220 agricultural commodities.
Addie’s artwork, featuring beef cattle grazing in a field, can be viewed on the cover page of the calendar. In describing the artwork, Addie said, “The inspiration for the artwork came from living on a farm and raising beef cattle.”
“The calendar contest is a great project for teachers and students to cultivate creativity while celebrating agriculture’s beauty and bountiful lessons,” said Brittany Capell, AITC education programs coordinator.
Each month in the calendar features one of the winning student’s artwork and each day of the year has a fact about agriculture.
The 13 students selected to be featured in our 2023-2024 calendar received a $50 award and certificate to commemorate this honor. The winning artwork is displayed on our website and at the Oregon State Fair which runs through Labor Day in Salem. Calendars are free to Oregon teachers, and can be ordered for $4 on oregonaitc.org/shop.
