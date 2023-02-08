Equity and Outreach Trainings Services (EOTS), a program of The Next Door, Inc., since 2017, is specifically designed to support partners and professionals on their individual pathways towards diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Using Popular Education, a teaching methodology that encourages community members to step up as leaders and speak about their experiences, the EOTS team has supported nonprofits, government agencies, businesses and individuals in their efforts to become more inclusive and welcoming to all.
Next Door is again offering DEI workshops, including:
• Latino Outreach
• LGBTQIA2S+ Outreach
• Plain Language
“Each workshop provides skills, resources, and tools professionals, businesses, and community members can start using right away,” said a Next Door press release.
Space is limited, and limited scholarships and discounts are available on ticket sales. To learn more or attend The Next Door’s DEI workshops, reach out to equity@nextdoorinc.org for more information and to request a scholarship application.
