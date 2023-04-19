THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, is hosting its inaugural Raptor Program fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 6:30-9 p.m.
The event includes after-hours access to the museum’s exhibitions, a meet and greet with the museum’s resident raptors, as well as event partners from Freebridge Brewing, Working Hands Fermentation, pFriem Family Brewers, and Everybody’s Brewing. The museum’s raptor educators and the brewery teams will be answering any questions guests have about beer, birds, and cider in a relaxed social setting.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum plans to make this event the Raptor Program’s primary annual fundraiser, said a press release.
“The museum is the only place in the Columbia River Gorge where the community can meet and learn about live birds of prey,” said a press release.
“The program’s five raptors are non-releasable due to injuries sustained in the wild. They are educational ambassadors for their species and help the museum teach the public about falcons, hawks, owls, eagles and all flora and fauna,” continued the press release.
In 2022, the program reached 17,000 guests, delivering more than 600 programs on and off-site. The Raptor Program receives funds solely from donations, program fees, and grant support, all of which go directly to the care and maintenance of the raptors.
Complimentary pizza from Papa Murphy’s will be served while supplies last. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. For tickets, visit www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201.
