Gretchen Ann Harold died on Sept. 23, 2020, at her home in Mosier, Ore. Gretchen was born on Dec. 31, 1936, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Howard Henry Thille died on Sept. 23, 2020. Howard was born on Aug. 12, 1931. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Sorosis Park, The Dalles.
Ronald Cletus Opbroek, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Sept. 26, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marjorie J. Gaige, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home on Sept. 27, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joyce Wanda Akeson, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Sept. 28, 2020. Private services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Grace Diane Hogg died on Sept. 28, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Diane was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Dec. 14, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Scott Miller died on Sept. 28, 2020, at Royalton Place Memory Care in Milwaukee, Ore. Scott was born on Dec. 4, 1943 and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service for Scott will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all are required to wear masks, shields or face coverings per the governor’s mandate for indoor gatherings. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dorothy Culbertson died on Sept. 30, 2020, in Dallas, Ore. Dorothy was born on Jan. 29, 1925, and was 95 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Isabelle “Jann” Janet Dalton, age 86, died on Sept. 30, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joyce E. Meyrick, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital Sept. 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday Oct. 9 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in The Dalles.
Patricia Ann Hoover was born Dec. 30, 1925, and was 94 at the time of her death on Oct. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Georgie Audean Buoy, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Oct. 3, 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private burial at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kelly J. Warden died on Oct. 4, 2020, at her home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Kelly was born on May 10, 1965, and was 55 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.