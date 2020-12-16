Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) is accepting applications for Wasco County’s COVID-19 emergency business grant program through Sunday, Dec. 20. To apply, visit mcedd.org/bizgrants.
A business is eligible if it is registered to do business in Oregon as a for-profit or 501(c)(3) non profit; incurred expenses or experienced revenue loss due to COVID-19; and has been in operation since August 2020 or earlier.
Award amounts range from $5,000 to $30,00, depending on number of employees.
Grant priority will go to businesses with 25 or fewer employees; have not received prior awards from Business Oregon funded grant programs; can show a 25 percent or greater decline in revenue due to COVID-10; were prohibited from all operations or required to modify operations in March or by the recent two week “freeze;” and nonprofits whose primary purpose is to provide food assistance or housing support to adress COVID-19 impacts.
Questions can be addressed to Jacque at 441-296-2266 ext. 1006 or email bizgrants@mcedd.org.
