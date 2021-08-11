Once again, as high summer temperatures enter the region, our houseless and most vulnerable community members are at extreme risk of heat and sun exposure that threatens their health and well-being.
In response, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) has partnered with the City of Hood River, St. Vincent DePaul of The Dalles, Hood River Alliance Church, Hood River Shelter Services, Hood River County Emergency Management, Hood River Public Health, Columbia Area Transit, and LINK Public Transit to offer cooling centers options and transportation for our community members who are experiencing unsheltered houselessness.
Below are Cooling Center locations and transportation information that can help assist in accessing Cooling Centers in the region:
Hood River County
Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River (Cooling Center located in back of the church in the gym)
Hours of operation:
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Saturday Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wasco County
St. Vincent DePaul of The Dalles, 315 W. Third St., The Dalles; contact phone 541-980-0855
Hours of operation:
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Saturday Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Transportation to and from Cooling Centers in Wasco and Hood River Counties will be offered by Columbia Area Transit (CAT) in accordance with the CAT Bus and Trolley schedules linked below:
Hood River Transportation Options (*Hood River CAT drops off in close proximity to the Cooling Center but not directly on site):
Hood River Weekend CAT Trolley Schedule
The Dalles Transportation Options
Weekday and Weekend CAT Bus Schedule
Call for a Dial-A-Ride, 541-296-7595, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; cost is $1.50
Additional Information
Guests of the Cooling Centers will be required to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and face covering requirements. All guest will be required to wear a face covering when inside the cooling centers in addition to maintaining social distancing and utilizing hand washing and sanitation options as necessary. Additional rules may be implemented at each cooling center site.
Commented