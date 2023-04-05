Soroptimist basket sale raises money for local programs
HOOD RIVER — Just in time for porch and patio decorating and Mother’s Day, Soroptimist of Hood River is offering sun- or shade-loving hanging flower baskets. In partnership with Vanguard Nursery, located in White Salmon, sale proceeds will be used to support and empower women and girls in the Gorge.
Every year, the local service club awards three “Live Your Dream” Awards — $1,500 financial prizes to women heads-of-household returning to school to improve their skills and their families’ financial stability. Additional funds support Helping Hands Against Violence, Hood River Valley High School’s Girl Up!, and other local programs for women and girls as funding allows.
The baskets come in two sizes: 10-inch for $35 and 12-inch for $45. To order, contact your favorite Soroptimist friend or order online at Soroptimisthoodriver.org. Orders must be made by Wednesday, April 19.
Baskets will be ready for pickup from Monday to Saturday, May 1-6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vanguard Nursery, 150 Dock Grade Road, White Salmon. Soroptimist members will be there to welcome and guide people with their orders.
Soroptimist Hood River is part of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. For more information about Soroptimist, go to soroptimisthoodriver.org.
Central Gorge Master Gardners Spring Plant Sale
HOOD RIVER —The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association online Spring Plant Sale will be open April 5 through May 8, with order pick up on Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CGMGA greenhouse on the OSU Extension Service grounds, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River.
To place an order, visit cgmgamarketplace.myshopify.com.
“The Central Gorge Master Gardener online Plant Sale offers a selection of locally grown vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, herbs, and annual and perennial flowers. Plants have been selected for success in the various growing climates of the Central Gorge,” said a press release. “These plants will be easy on your budget too, as there’s no price increase over last year’s already low prices.”
The Master Gardener Plant Sale is a fundraiser for the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association. Central Gorge Master Gardeners provide free beginning gardening classes and continuing education to home gardeners, and is a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service.
Commented