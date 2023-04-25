Rufus Garden Club
RUFUS — Everyone interested in Gorge-grown plants should plan to attend the Rufus Plant Sale on Saturday, April 29. Starting at 10 a.m. and ending in early afternoon, this sale is hosted by the Rufus Garden Club and features plants from VanGuard Nursery.
There will be bedding plants, baskets, flowers, vegetables, fruits and vegetables. Stop by the Community Center (at the old Rufus school) and purchase some plants for your yard and garden.
Wasco Co. Master Gardeners
THE DALLES — Wasco County Master Gardeners will hold its Spring Plant Fair on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, Fifth and Union streets.
Find flowers, vegetables and herbs, food booths, and crafts and artists. Proceeds to to providing community plant education.
Raíces pre-orders on now
HOOD RIVER — Raíces will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Next Door parking lot, 965 Tucker Road. A pre-sale option is open now through April 30 at www.thenextdoorplantsale.com. Plant pick up will be day of the sale.
For more information, contact Anna Osborn, annao@nextdoorinc.org.
Master Gardener sale May 13
HOOD RIVER — The Central Gorge Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale to be held on Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Master Gardener greenhouse on the OSU Hood River County Extension campus, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. New this year is the Growing Gardeners Kids Corner, a free event will be happening throughout the in person sale and is for all kids, and the adults in their lives.
Online ordering is open now at cgmgamarketplace.myshopify.com, with order pick up on May 12 at the Master Gardener greenhouse. For more information, contact Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.
Commented