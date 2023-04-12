St. Joseph’s annual sale
WHITE SALMON — The 19th annual plant sale sponsored by St. Joseph’s Church will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot across from Harvest Market in White Salmon. Plants are locally-grown, Gorge-hardy annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, grown by Vanguard Nursery. This year will also feature colorful planters in time for Mother’s Day.
Odell Garden Club annual sale
HOOD RIVER — Odell Garden Club will hosts its annual plant sale on April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 4185 Hays Drive, Hood River. Find a selection of trees, shrubs, roses, perennials and hostas.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a tool sharpener will be available for $5 per tool.
Raíces plant sale scheduled in May
HOOD RIVER — Raíces will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Next Door parking lot, 965 Tucker Road. A pre-sale option will also be available. More details will be coming soon.
Soroptimist basket sale for local programs
HOOD RIVER — Soroptimist of Hood River is offering sun- or shade-loving hanging flower baskets in partnership with Vanguard Nursery, located in White Salmon. Sale proceeds will be used to support and empower women and girls in the Gorge.
Every year, the local service club awards three “Live Your Dream” Awards — $1,500 financial prizes to women heads-of-household returning to school to improve their skills and their families’ financial stability. Additional funds support Helping Hands Against Violence, Hood River Valley High School’s Girl Up!, and other local programs for women and girls as funding allows.
The baskets come in two sizes: 10-inch for $35 and 12-inch for $45. To order, contact your favorite Soroptimist friend or order online at Soroptimisthoodriver.org. Orders must be made by Wednesday, April 19.
Baskets will be ready for pickup from Monday to Saturday, May 1-6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vanguard Nursery, 150 Dock Grade Road, White Salmon. Soroptimist members will be there to welcome and guide people with their orders.
