Central Gorge Master Gardeners

Central Gorge Master Gardeners Anne Gehrig and Margo Dameier display some of the plants that will be available at the Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale. The in person sale will take place on Saturday, May 13, 9-1 at the Master Gardener greenhouse on the OSU Hood River County Extension campus, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. New this year is the Growing Gardeners Kids Corner. This free event will be happening throughout the in person sale and is for all kids, and the adults in their lives. Online ordering is open now at cgmgamarketplace.myshopify.com, with order pick up on May 12 at the Master Gardener greenhouse. The Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale is a fundraiser for the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association. Central Gorge Master Gardeners provide free beginning gardening classes and continuing education to home gardeners, and is a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service. For more information, contact Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.

 Marilyn Day photo

St. Joseph’s annual sale

WHITE SALMON — The 19th annual plant sale sponsored by St. Joseph’s Church will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot across from Harvest Market in White Salmon. Plants are locally-grown, Gorge-hardy annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, grown by Vanguard Nursery. This year will also feature colorful planters in time for Mother’s Day.

Odell Garden Club annual sale

HOOD RIVER — Odell Garden Club will hosts its annual plant sale on April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 4185 Hays Drive, Hood River. Find a selection of trees, shrubs, roses, perennials and hostas.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a tool sharpener will be available for $5 per tool.

Raíces plant sale scheduled in May

HOOD RIVER — Raíces will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Next Door parking lot, 965 Tucker Road. A pre-sale option will also be available. More details will be coming soon.

Soroptimist basket sale for local programs

HOOD RIVER — Soroptimist of Hood River is offering sun- or shade-loving hanging flower baskets in partnership with Vanguard Nursery, located in White Salmon. Sale proceeds will be used to support and empower women and girls in the Gorge.

Every year, the local service club awards three “Live Your Dream” Awards — $1,500 financial prizes to women heads-of-household returning to school to improve their skills and their families’ financial stability. Additional funds support Helping Hands Against Violence, Hood River Valley High School’s Girl Up!, and other local programs for women and girls as funding allows.

The baskets come in two sizes: 10-inch for $35 and 12-inch for $45. To order, contact your favorite Soroptimist friend or order online at Soroptimisthoodriver.org. Orders must be made by Wednesday, April 19.

Baskets will be ready for pickup from Monday to Saturday, May 1-6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vanguard Nursery, 150 Dock Grade Road, White Salmon. Soroptimist members will be there to welcome and guide people with their orders.