Central Gorge Master Gardeners Anne Gehrig and Margo Dameier display some of the plants that will be available at the Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale. The in person sale will take place on Saturday, May 13, 9-1 at the Master Gardener greenhouse on the OSU Hood River County Extension campus, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. New this year is the Growing Gardeners Kids Corner. This free event will be happening throughout the in person sale and is for all kids, and the adults in their lives. Online ordering is open now at cgmgamarketplace.myshopify.com, with order pick up on May 12 at the Master Gardener greenhouse. The Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale is a fundraiser for the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association. Central Gorge Master Gardeners provide free beginning gardening classes and continuing education to home gardeners, and is a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service. For more information, contact Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.