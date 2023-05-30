PRIDE book club meets June 8
THE DALLES — The PRIDE Book Club, which meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, is open to people 18 years and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. The June 8 book is “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by JT Klune; books are available at the library. Refreshments will be served.
David Cooper Farm program June 10
THE DALLES — The public is invited to hear the story of the David Cooper Farm at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 in the backyard of the Moody/ Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles. Admission is free, with refreshments and a house tour included. Lawn chairs are welcome.
“The David Cooper Farm has celebrated its Sesquicentennial, or 150th year, within the Cooper Family ownership,” said a Wasco County Historical Society press release. “Robert and Mary Cooper came to Oregon in 1860 and three years later moved to The Dalles to file their homestead. Early crops were alfalfa for their livestock, berries and tree fruits. The first sweet cherry trees were planted in 1903.
“David, the great-grandson of Robert and Mary, assumed full ownership of the farm in 1975,” continued the press release. “Stacey, daughter to David and Karen, has now assumed an important role in the management of the farm which is still mainly focused on cherries.”
In addition to the Cooper Family Program, visitors will also find of interest the 1850 Moody/Rorick House, which has recently undergone “upgrades” by the Wasco County Historical Society.
Farmers markets open
THE GORGE — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets are already open on Saturdays in Hood River (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot) and Goldendale (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the Chamber of Commerce).
On June 3, The Dalles Farmers Market opens Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park Union and E. Fifth (through Oct. 14) and June 6, the White Salmon Farmers Market opens Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon City Park (through Sept. 26).
The Stevenson Farmers Market will open June 15 — Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (through Oct. 12). Mercado del Valle opens June 22 at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road, from 4-6 p.m. (additional dates this year are July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17, and Sept. 7 and 21).
Circles of Care seeks volunteers
HOOD RIVER / THE DALLES — Are you interested in helping older adults in your community? Circles of Care is looking for volunteers in The Dalles and Hood River to support five older adults who have requested such things as friendly visits, transportation, or grocery shopping. You choose how often and when you volunteer.
If you are interested, call 541-397-0724 or apply online at ageplus.org/circles-of-care.
TDAC hosts summer art programs
THE DALLES — Looking for a summer art program for your child? The Dalles Art Center will host five camps this summer, each session running Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scholarships are available.
“The Dalles Art Center Summer Art Camps engage and em-power youth entering grades 2-6 through the arts so they may explore their natural creative gifts, learn new techniques, build confidence, and of course, have fun,” said a press release. For more information, visit thedallesartcenter.org/summer-art-camp-2022 (yes, it’s really the 2023 camp schedule).
